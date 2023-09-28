Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,238,000 after purchasing an additional 339,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.96.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

