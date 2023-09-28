Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Terna Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TERRF opened at $7.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. Terna has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $8.74.
About Terna
