Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Terna Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TERRF opened at $7.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. Terna has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

