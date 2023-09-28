Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 34.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.93.

Tesla Stock Down 1.5 %

TSLA opened at $240.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.35. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $763.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

