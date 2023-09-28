Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $240.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $763.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

