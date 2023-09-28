Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Boosted by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $64,502,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.93.

Tesla Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $240.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.45 and its 200-day moving average is $224.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,270 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.