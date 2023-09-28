TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.56

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 775233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $848.62 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $175.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,051 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,751 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,490,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 1,426,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,791 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

