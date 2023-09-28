Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $158.14 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

