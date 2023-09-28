Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002488 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $629.11 million and $14.71 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001954 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 975,257,487 coins and its circulating supply is 954,235,132 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

