TFB Advisors LLC Buys 226 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.52.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $502.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.79 and a 200 day moving average of $453.09. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.85 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The firm has a market cap of $229.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

