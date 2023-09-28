TFB Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 172 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,806.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,918.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,930.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.78.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

