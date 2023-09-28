TFB Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,295 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR opened at $93.84 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
