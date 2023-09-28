The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $195.46 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

