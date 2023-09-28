The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 200.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

NYSE:BA opened at $195.46 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

