The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,689,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 38,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $194.52 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.