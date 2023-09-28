The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Up 820.9% in September

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 820.9% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Down 0.1 %

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st.

About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061

