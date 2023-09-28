The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $321.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.