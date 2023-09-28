The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,701.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2,527.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 440,205 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,260,000 after acquiring an additional 380,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

