The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $326,053. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

