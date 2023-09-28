The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Toro were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Down 0.2 %

TTC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.04. 44,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Toro’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toro

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.