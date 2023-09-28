The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,428,000 after buying an additional 1,221,884 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,094 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,633,000 after purchasing an additional 644,627 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,381,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,445,000 after purchasing an additional 473,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,484,341,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

