The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 22,496 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DIS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.21. 1,812,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,162,496. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $146.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

