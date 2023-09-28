THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.86 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.25-$7.25 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $93.54 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $116.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on THOR Industries from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 3,413.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

