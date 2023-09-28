Threshold (T) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.51 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. Threshold has a total market cap of $178.65 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00021193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016865 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,480.77 or 1.00084392 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,176,749,389.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0177582 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,216,373.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars.

