Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.55

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Tidewater Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.28). Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $214.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $100,037.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,824,429.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $100,037.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,824,429.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,358,917.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 168,519 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,632. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 24.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tidewater by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

