Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 12,401,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 20,199,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Tilray Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Tilray by 94,250.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,357,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347,713 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $19,224,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tilray by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 310,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 368,035 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,586,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

