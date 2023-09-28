TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $112.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. TKO Group traded as low as $80.43 and last traded at $81.05, with a volume of 31734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.82.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TKO. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on TKO Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Kraft acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.53 per share, with a total value of $507,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.54 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $3.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces live events, as well as broadcasts to TV households across approximately 170 countries. Its digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports. The company is also involved in sports entertainment business, including entertainment on television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms.

