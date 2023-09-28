TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.30

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.30 and last traded at $67.06, with a volume of 273787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.