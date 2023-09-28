TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Position Cut by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $655,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $67.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

