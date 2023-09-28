Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $203.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

