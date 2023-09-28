Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $8.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 455,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,479 in the last 90 days. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Transocean by 8,124.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Stock Up 1.7 %

Transocean stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

