Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.98% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $21,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $46,766,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 291.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,916,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,800 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $10,465,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,694,000. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 35.86. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

