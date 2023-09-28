TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Announces Earnings Results

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 40.34% and a negative net margin of 5,038.37%.

TuSimple Trading Up 4.8 %

TSP opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $348.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.06. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 467.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,643,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TuSimple by 14,392.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,202,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TuSimple by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after buying an additional 1,631,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TuSimple by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after buying an additional 1,595,044 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

