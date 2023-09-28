TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 5,038.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

TuSimple Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of TSP opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $348.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.06. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

