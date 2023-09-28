Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Increased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,587,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.31 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.