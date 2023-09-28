UBS Group Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $4.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PTON. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Macquarie lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.6 %

PTON opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,768 shares of company stock valued at $243,892. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

