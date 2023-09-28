Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.69.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.55. 133,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

