Uniphar (LON:UPR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $206.00

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.56), with a volume of 14345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.59).

Uniphar Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £554.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,514.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 259.65.

Uniphar Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.

About Uniphar

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

