United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Up 342.6% in September

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, a growth of 342.6% from the August 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

United Homes Group Stock Up 5.3 %

United Homes Group stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. United Homes Group has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of United Homes Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.