United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Stock Price Up 2.1%

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 1,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 842% from the average daily volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.
United National Bank Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26.
About United National Bank
United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.
