United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE URI opened at $446.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.97 and a twelve month high of $492.33.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

