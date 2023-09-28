United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Downgraded by Barclays

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UUGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.82) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

UUGRY opened at $23.13 on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

