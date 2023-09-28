UnlimitedIP (UIP) One Day Volume Reaches $12,899.08

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $261.16 million and $12,899.08 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

According to CryptoCompare, “UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnlimitedIP has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of UnlimitedIP is 0.15554411 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $42,314.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

