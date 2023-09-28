Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the August 31st total of 408,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 423,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Upland Software by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 244,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 716.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 561,765 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of UPLD opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $143.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 59.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

