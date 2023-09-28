Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $31.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $32.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.