USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.40

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 174299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.79%. Research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

