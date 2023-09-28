Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Utz Brands Stock Up 3.4 %

Utz Brands stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,430.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,300.00%.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

