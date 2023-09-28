Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vaccinex by 250.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70,805 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vaccinex by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.98. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

