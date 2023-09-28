Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Weaver Consulting Group’s 9th Largest Position

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 807,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after acquiring an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.37 and a 200 day moving average of $158.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

