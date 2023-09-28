Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 8.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,081,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $269.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.48.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

