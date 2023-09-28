Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $268.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.